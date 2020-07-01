KAREN LYNN RATLIFF, 63, of St. Albans, died June 26, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, South Charleston.
Karen was a graduate of Sherman High School, Class of 1975, in Seth. She was a PMA Coordinator for Electronic Specialty Company in Dunbar.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She loved to garden, quilt and sew and was a skilled artist. She enjoyed the outdoors and camping. She loved antiques, animals, and cared for many pets over the years.
She was a believer and her salvation was secured by the blood of her Lord, Jesus Christ, and Heaven awaits.
Though she is gone and will be greatly missed, she will never be forgotten and she will be in our thoughts and hearts forever.
She was preceded in death by mother: Maxine Beulah Kidd Post; father: Richard Van Hall; and step mother: Maxine Austin Hall.
Surviving are husband: Ronald T. Ratliff Sr. of St. Albans; son: Ronald and Michelle Ratliff Jr. of Troutman, N.C.; daughter: Jodi Asbury of Simpsonville, S.C.; brothers: Rick Hall of Marmet, Randall and Connie Hall of Belle; step father: James Post of Racine; grandchildren: Alex Asbury, Meagan Ratliff, Caleb Ratliff and Sierra Ratliff; great-grandson: Braedyn Ratliff, nd several nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Pastor John "J.J." Layne officiating. Entombment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.