Karen Ratliff

KAREN RATLIFF, 63 of St. Albans died June 26, 2020. Funeral is 1 p.m. Friday July 3 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with visitation 2 hours prior. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Adkins, Laurel - 6 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

King, Patsy - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Longenecker, Marlin - Noon, Cross Lanes Bible Church.

Lovejoy, Sherry - Noon, Open Door Community Church, Powellton.

Rogers, Billie - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Rogers, Gene - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Stamper Jr., Edward - Noon, Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.

Walker, Danny - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Young, Kevin Stewart - 1 p.m., Beaver Freewill Baptist Church, Craigsville.