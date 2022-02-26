KAREN REGINA LYNCH-PATTERSON, 70 of Manassas, VA gained her Heavenly wings on February 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother Florence Lynch, father Howard Lynch; Siblings; Brenda Lynch, Charlotte Lynch, Don Lynch, Zelda Lynch, Manuel Lynch, Taft Lynch, Fenroy Lynch; Grandchildren, Je'Sani Smith, and Te'Zhon Davis.
She is survived by her three daughters Carlotta Lynch-Ridley (LaDon Ridley) of Kentucky, Otilia Toler (Will Toler) of Florida, and Kiwana Denson (Terrance Denson) of Texas; Grandchildren, Kara Carter (Terrus Carter) of Minnesota, D Recco Lynch of Maryland, Alexis Tyler of South Carolina, Kariah Davis of Flordia, and Isaiah Davis of Minnesota, Terrance "TJ" Denson, Jr. of Texas; Great-grandchildren, Zamaria, Zhonte', ZeLeon and ZaKyan, Sisters: Delmarie Lynch of Maryland, Dolores Harris of Maryland, Helena Johnson of Texas, and brother, Charles Lynch (Linda Lynch) of Texas and her granddog, Blackie. Karen also leaves behind to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral service, Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 11 - 12:30 p.m., Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA 20111. Burial service, Monday, February 28, 2022, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Kathy Clark officiating. Spring Hill Cemetery Mausoleum, 1555 Farnsworth Dr., Charleston, WV, 25301.