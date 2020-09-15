KAREN S. MCGHEE was called home September 6th. She is preceded in death by her father Joseph Sneed and mother Lenora Sneed as well as her husband Larry McGhee Sr. She is survived by her three sons Larry Mitchell, Chris and Jesse. Two sisters and two brothers. Ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Karen was loved by all that knew her and will be missed with each and every passing day. We will have a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
