KAREN "STYX" EADS, 57, of St Albans went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 24, 2021 after a short illness. She was born August 26, 1963 to the late Jettis and Linda Brown. She was also preceded in death by brothers Timothy Brown, Jeffery Brown and Michael Brown.
She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Eads, Daughters Amanda Statts and Rachel Dailey, Sisters Sheila Mollohan, Angelina Edwards, Brothers Jerry Brown, James Brown, Anthony Brown and 11 Grandchildren,
A memorial service will be held at a later date.