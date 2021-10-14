KAREN SUE BURNS NAYLOR, 72 years young of Cross Lanes, WV was born December 7, 1948, and went home to be with her Lord on Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, WV of Covid related pneumonia.
Karen was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1966 and received her Associates Degree from West Virginia State College at Institute, WV where she worked in the Dean's Office for 6 years before employment with Union Carbide/Dow at the Tech Center for 31 years.
Karen attended Maranatha Fellowship Church of St. Albans and was the past DOES President with the ELKS Charleston Lodge 202 and was also a member of Lady Crimson Red Hat Society LA DI DA DIVAS Chapter #63564.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Mae McCune Burns; father, Carl "Buck" Burns; brother-in-law, Frank Neal; nephew, Shawn Burns; several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Roy E. Naylor; daughter, Lori Ann Mullens (Jamie and children, Morgan and Emma); grandson, Dylan Jacob Mullens that she loved dearly; sister, Lori Ann Neal; brother, David "Mousie" Burns (Donna); sister-in-law, Mary Ann Thompson of Cleveland, OH; nieces, nephews and special cousins.
Much gratitude to Trooper Eric Workman and the George Workman Family for their precious gift that changed Karen's life forever.
Special thanks to Tyler, RN at St. Mary's Hospital CV Unit for being such an amazing caregiver to Karen.
Funeral Services will be 12 noon, Friday, October 15, 2021 with Celebrant H. R. Whittington presiding. Entombment will follow the service at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m., until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
The family respectfully requests that if you plan to attend the services to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ELKS Charleston Lodge 202 or St. Jude Children's Hospital in Karen's name. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com