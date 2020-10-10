KAREN SUE ELLIS, 77, of St. Albans, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020.
She was born on March 29, 1943, to the late John H. And Ethel Ellis.
Sue worked at CAMC General and Putnam General Hospitals as a registered nurse for over 40 years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters.
Sue is survived by her brother.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 12, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.