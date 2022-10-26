KAREN SUE FRIEND RAUER, known as Sue, 78, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was born April 27, 1944, in Fairmont, WV, the daughter of the late Carl Edward and Louise Ona Wolfe Friend. She had lived in the Wake Forest/Raleigh, North Carolina area for the past 16 years where she had relocated after her husband's death in 2006. She had an active social life in Wake Forest playing maj jong and cards with her friends several times a week. Sue graduated from East Fairmont High School in Fairmont, WV in 1962 and married the love of her life, Lanny, in 1964. She and Lanny had four children and spent 24 years in Buckhannon, WV raising their children before relocating to Amelia Island, FL area where they lived for 11 years before Lanny's passing. Sue was an amazing cook and housewife, and she managed the Rauer clan as only she could. She and Lanny had a loving partnership greatly admired by her children and friends. She was a volunteer for the Upshur County Library for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beth Rauer Goodykoontz and Greg Goodykoontz of Charleston, WV; son Jon Rauer of Elk Grove, Calif.; son and daughter-in-law Eric Rauer and Bridget Leach of San Francisco, Calif.; son Jay Rauer of Fuquay-Varina, NC.; grandchildren Erin Addison and Christopher Matthew Duffy of Charleston, WV; Nora Jayne Rauer of New Hill, NC; and Keegan Max Rauer of San Francisco, Calif., as well as several nieces, nephews, and their families.
In addition to her parents, Sue was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Lanny Max Rauer, and her brothers, Eddie Friend, Sandy Friend, and Raymond Friend.
Friends may call from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 27, at Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest, NC. There will also be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue, Fairmont, WV. There will be a short service at 2 p.m., at Domico followed by graveyard services at Beverly Hills Memorial Garden in Westover, WV.