KAREN SUE RAY, 65, of Kenna, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born October 20, 1954, in Kanawha County, a daughter of the late Thadus and Emily Goff.
Karen retired from Jackson General Hospital with 23 years of service, where she worked in the kitchen.
She is survived by her husband, Larry D. Ray; brothers, William "Bill" Goff of Sissonville and Joe Goff of South Carolina; stepchildren, Bradford Lee Ray of Charleston and Darrin Wade Ray (Sheryl) of Kenna; two granchildren and one great-granchild. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Goff, and a sister, Judy Carol Lanham Burgess.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Home Health nurse, Kim, and the rest of the girls, as well as Hospice Nurse, Candice, and all other helpers. They were a godsend. Also, thank you to Joyce White for all her help in our time of need.
Due to concerns with COVID-19 pandemic, private family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, W.Va. A memorial service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice in Karen's name.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.way brightfuenralhome.com.