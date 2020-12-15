KAREN SUMMERS 77, of Belle passed away December 13, 2020 at Sweetbrier Assisted Living, Dunbar, following a long illness.
She was a retired secretary for the former Walker Machinery Company, Belle with 40 years of service and member of Witcher Baptist Church where she served as secretary, Sunday school teacher, and member of the choir.
Preceding her in death were her husbands, Ira Phillip Brown and Ed Summers.
Surviving are her sons, Phillip Brown (Sheila) of Shrewsbury, Ira Lee Brown (Julie) of Huntersville; brother, Leroy Lambert (Georgia) of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Lee Brown (Sarah), Emily Bristow (Robert), Wesley Brown, Jessica Owens (Anthony), Tabby Dearien (Randal); and great grandchildren, Gracie, Emma, Abby, Cassie, and Eli Owens, Isaac, Daniel and Ruthhanna Brown, Liam and Jozie Dearien.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Witcher Baptist Church, Belle, with Pastor Jonathan Eubank officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Witcher Baptist Church, 2206 E. Dupont Avenue, Belle, West Virginia 25015.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
