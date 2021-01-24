Karen Wells

KAREN FAITH WELLS passed away peacefully at home with loved ones at her side on December 28, 2020. On their 47th wedding anniversary, she joined her husband Leonard "Denver" Wells, who preceded her in death.
Karen is fondly remembered as a mother hen who worried incessantly about friends and family, putting the needs of others ahead of herself. An avid animal lover, she fed the birds, rescued feral cats, supported countless animal charities, and doted upon her rescue dog Powder. She grieved deeply the losses those she loved, human, canine and feline, and relied upon her Christian faith to see her through difficult times. Having beaten breast cancer 15 years ago, Karen was undaunted by this cancer diagnosis and fought valiantly until the very end.
She is survived by her sisters Dawn Smith and Sharyn Hicks, brother Larry Smith, innumerable friends and cats Stormy, Max, Woody, Liberty and Jasper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Smith and Nellie Smith Bennett, brother David Smith, and beloved pets Powder and Squeaky.
Share your stories and memories of Karen's life, kindness and generosity on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
In lieu of flowers, Karen requested donations of dog and cat food for the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com