KARI ANN SKAGGS-KEEL, 52, lost her battle with cancer Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Kari was born in Parma, Ohio on October 24, 1967. She was the Director & Lead Instructor for the Pharmacy Tech. Program in Atlanta, GA.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Wil Keel, sons Sawyer Skaggs, D'Angelo Keel, Sam Keel, daughter Olivia Keel, grandson Luca, mother Hedy Pike Chapman, father Earl Pullen, stepfather Dan Chapman, and many relatives, friends and students.
Preceding her in death is her son, Steven Lee Skaggs.
Celebration of her life will held at a later date.