KARL DAVID GENT, 51, of Foster, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Karl Edward and Linda Louise Gent of Foster; his sisters, Donna Dabbs of Virginia and Lisa Watson of Virginia; his loving wife, Angela Renee' Gent, and their children, Karl Matthew Gent, April Kimberly Borofka, Skylar Makay Dennis, Jacob Logan Dennis, Ethan Hunter Dennis, Braxton Matthew Dennis, and his granddaughter, Evalyn Olivia Myers, all at home; and his former spouse, Donna Kay Gent Waggle of Poca.
David was a graduate of Van High School. He pursued a degree as a Physical Therapist, earning degrees from Danville Community College in Virginia Commonwealth, Elon University, and finally his Doctorate from the University of Phoenix.
He was employed with Genesis Rehab Services for 16 years, currently at Marmet Center. He was admired and loved by many.
A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date to honor David's memory.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfhcom.