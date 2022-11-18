KAROL DUNFORD, 77, beloved mother and friend, passed away at her home on November 12, 2022.
Karol was born May 29, 1945 in Burnwell, WV, the eldest daughter of Earl Hansford and Helen Cunningham Dunford. She graduated Sherman High School in 1963, and afterward joined the US Air Force. She was stationed at Maxwell Airforce Base in Montgomery, AL and then served proudly as a nurse during the Vietnam War. Karol's military service created a deep belief in freedom and justice for all, which she instilled through example. After the Air Force, she graduated from Roberto's College of Beauty, and went on to own a salon in San Jose, CA for over 20 years. She then returned to her home state to raise her daughter, Randee, her greatest joy.
A devout Catholic, Karol was active in her church and inspired by the life and work of Mother Teresa, whom she met in 1987. You would often find Karol cooking for someone who needed a hot meal; buying toys for needy children; and opening her home to elderly rescue dogs.
Later in life, Karol endured many hardships. Due to this, she moved to South Charleston for further support. Even then, throughout bedside paralysis and poor health, she was able to create a new community with which to share her tenacious energy.
Karol loved reading and home decor. Her beautifully decorated Christmas trees, like her personality, were larger than life. She will be remembered as a kind friend with a sharp wit, who was generous with her time. Despite all her challenges, her faith and friendships continued to be lifelong comforts.
Karol was proceeded in death by her parents, and brothers Randy and Cecil Dunford.
Surviving, is her only child, Randee Suzer (Ryan); siblings Sheila O'Neal (Dale) of Winifrede, WV; Yvonne Rodriguez (Mike), and Greg Dunford (Kim) both of Boulder Creek, CA; caregivers Lela Robinson and Heather Moore; and fur-babies, Peetie, Pan, Stella, and Booper.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E St, South Charleston, WV with a mass service to follow at 11 a.m.