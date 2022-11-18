Thank you for Reading.

KAROL DUNFORD, 77, beloved mother and friend, passed away at her home on November 12, 2022.

Karol was born May 29, 1945 in Burnwell, WV, the eldest daughter of Earl Hansford and Helen Cunningham Dunford. She graduated Sherman High School in 1963, and afterward joined the US Air Force. She was stationed at Maxwell Airforce Base in Montgomery, AL and then served proudly as a nurse during the Vietnam War. Karol's military service created a deep belief in freedom and justice for all, which she instilled through example. After the Air Force, she graduated from Roberto's College of Beauty, and went on to own a salon in San Jose, CA for over 20 years. She then returned to her home state to raise her daughter, Randee, her greatest joy.

