KATHERINE ADRIAN ZEIGLER, 24, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 11, 2022.

She enjoyed hiking, fishing, softball, and loved animals.

Katherine is survived by her loving parents, Bradley and Carol Zeigler; sisters, Kimberly Zeigler and Karin Zeigler; brother, Brandon Zeigler; and nieces ephews, Tavyn, Landon, Mya, Leo, and Carter.

A service will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Hafer Funeral home with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney, WV.

Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

