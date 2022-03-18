Katherine Adrian Zeigler Mar 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KATHERINE ADRIAN ZEIGLER, 24, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 11, 2022.She enjoyed hiking, fishing, softball, and loved animals.Katherine is survived by her loving parents, Bradley and Carol Zeigler; sisters, Kimberly Zeigler and Karin Zeigler; brother, Brandon Zeigler; and nieces ephews, Tavyn, Landon, Mya, Leo, and Carter.A service will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Hafer Funeral home with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney, WV.Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carol Jean Grandbouche Blank Hellena Deloris Quarles Blank James Alexander Claiborne Jack William Glaspell Jack William Glaspell Blank Lisa Carol Boggess Blank Kandice Cierra Gibson Blank Robert Lee Bess Sr. Gene R. Monk Thomas R. Mullenax Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing