KATHERINE ANNE (HILL) JARRELL, 83, of Madison, WV went home to be with the Lord on October 4, 2020 at Bellaire at Devonshire. Anne was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 56 years, Delano "Dick" Jarrell; and her parents Dennie and Verna Hill.
She was a Christian and a member of the Madison Baptist Church. She won the Golden Horseshoe in 1950 and was a 4H member for nine years. Anne was an honor graduate of Scott High School in 1954. She attended Marshall University and was a graduate of Morris Harvey College (University of Charleston) in 1959. Anne started her teaching career with Boone County Schools and retired in 1980. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She loved to travel and visited all 50 states and 9 provinces in Canada.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Patsy Coon; life-long friends, June Thompson, Laverne Miller and Kathleen Miller; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A special thank you to the entire staff at Bellaire at Devonshire and Hospice Care for their thoughtful and loving care.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 7 at Madison Baptist Church with the Rev. Jim Butcher officiating. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park, Madison. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Madison Baptist Church at 426 Second Street Madison, WV 25130 or Hospice Care Charleston at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.