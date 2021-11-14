KATHERINE ARRABELLE VANCE, 99, of Fayetteville and formerly of Gauley Bridge, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2021 at Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley.
Born on September 21, 1922 at Paige, she was the daughter of the late Luther Rollins and Mattie Hill Rolllins Keating.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Lee Vance; sisters, Arleen "Booty" Cheatham and Pauline Stallings; and brother, Paul Rollins.
Surviving her with many wonderful memories are, her four daughters: Alice Woods, Earlene "Bobbie" and Manfred Slack, Sharon K. and Travis Armistead; and Imo" Polly" and Phil Brown; grandchildren: Jackie A. Woods, Wyatt Slack, Jennifer Williams, Jeff Tench, Elizabeth Armstead, Judith Reeves, Philip Brown, and Nicole Brown; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Katherine was a faithful and dedicated member of Fayetteville United Methodist Church. She loved working in the church and canning jellies and making cream puffs for the bazaars. Working in the church and reading her Bible were the most rewarding to her as well as spending time with family and friends.
While living in Gauley Bridge she was an active member at the Gauley Bridge United Methodist Church where she made and sold approximately 10,000 cream puffs towards their new church building on high school hill. She worked as a CNA at Plateau Medical Center for several years.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Fayetteville United Methodist Church with Pastor Rick Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral at the church.