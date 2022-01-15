On Thursday, January 13, 2022, KATHERINE CONLEY STANDISH passed away peacefully at Genesis Health Care Center in New Martinsville, WV. She was born in Hemphill, KY on January 21, 1922, and was eight days away from turning 100 years old. She was the daughter of the late John and Della Conley. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Virgil Groves, her second husband, Cecil Standish, a son, Richard Standish, a grandson, Adam Standish, and six siblings.
Katherine was retired from the credit department of the Diamond Department Store and a member of the Nitro Church of Christ.
She is survived by a daughter, Diann (Ervin) Beckman, of New Martinsville, a son, Bruce (Beth) Standish, of Nitro, daughter-in-law Vera Standish, grandchildren Terry (Todd) Greene, Molly (Neal) Lyons, Ervin (Diana Heinzman) Beckman, Jeff (Michele) Beckman, Amanda (John) Gianola, Ashley (James) Conley, Sarah (Matt) Barnes, Jessie (Steve) Pruitt, Rachel Standish, and two step grandchildren, Chris Jett and Drew Hudnall. Also among her survivors are 20 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, 3 step great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with service following at 2 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro, WV.