KATHERINE DURST THOMAS, 80 of Marmet, WV went home to be with the Lord on October 24, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Katherine was born on January 15, 1941 in Marmet, WV. She was a graduate of Charleston High School. She married her husband, Frank in 1959, and they spent 62 years together. Out of high school, she worked for WVEA before starting her family and was an active member of the Junior Women's Club. She was a wonderful stay-at-home mom to her three children and after her children were grown, she worked for seventeen years for Dr. Tom and Candy Douglas as a caretaker for their daughter, Catherine.
In 1985, she and her husband, Frank along with several others, founded Living Faith Church. She helped her husband pastor the church for 27 years before handing over the reins to their son, Mark. She was a kind and loving pastor's wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Diana, Beth and Lynn of Hospice Care for their wonderful care and support during her final days.
She was preceded in death by Parents: Roy H. & Geraldine Carter Durst, Brothers: Raymond and Bob Durst and Sister: Dorothy Hawkins.
Surviving are Husband, Franklin D. "Frank" Thomas of Marmet; Daughter, Jill (B.G.) Hamrick of Culloden; Sons, Stephen Thomas of Marmet, Mark (Amy) Thomas of Charleston; Grandchildren, Makenzie Tiller, Whitney Barnhart, Craig Thomas II, Alicia Means and Logan and Avery Thomas.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday October 28, at Living Faith Church, Marmet with Pastor Don Kinder and Evangelist Robert Totten Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday October 27, 2021 at the Church. Due to the availability of COVID 19 vaccinations, masks are optional. In Lieu of Flowers the family requests donations to Kanawha Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387 or The Michael J Fox Foundation at Donation Processing P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, WV is in charge of arrangements and Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.