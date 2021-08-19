Katherine Irene Tidrick Aug 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KATHERINE IRENE (CUMMINGS) TIDRICK 50, of Akron Ohio passed away August 12, 2021, Funeral Service will be at Wilson Smith Funeral Home August 20, 2021 at with visitation one hour prior. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Katherine Irene Tidrick Funeral Service Wilson Smith Funeral Home Pass Away Prior Visitation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Harold Maxwell “Mack Boggess Connor Christian Meadows Blank John Bentley Mitchell Michael Frederick Elliott Blank Byrdie Freda Ullman Brunton Kenneth Harold Steele Blank Carl A. Cochran Blank Lola M. Cochran Blank Nancy J. Smith Doris Ann Dunlap Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 19, 2021 Daily Mail WV Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories Power plants: WVU researchers dig into sustainable biomass energy WVSU receives $1.1 million in USDA grant funds Hoppy Kerchival: Refusal to get vaccinated defies all logic (Opinion)