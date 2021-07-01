KATHERINE JO CLONCH, 63, of Point Pleasant, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will be in the Sandhill Cemetery in Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the memorial service Friday.
