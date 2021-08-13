KATHERINE MARIE BEAVER, 50, of Swansea, S.C., passed away at home with her family on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with family and close friends.
Katherine was born in Pratt, West Virginia, a daughter of Walter Lee Kincaid and Linda Leigh Noel. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and aunt. A beautiful friend who loved to spend time by the pool with her family and her dog "Little Bit". Her kindness was immeasurable and her smile unmatched.
Survivors in her husband, Mike Beaver of 27 years; daughter Jessica Marie Beaver (Matthew Dawkins); brother, Walter Lee (Denise) Kincaid, with a number of nieces, nephews and other loved ones.
