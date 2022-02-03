Kathern Jones Halverson

KATHERN (KATHY) JONES HALVERSON, 41 years old, of Huntington, WV lost her battle with cancer and diabetes and went home to be with the Lord on January 27, 2022 with her mother by her side. Kathy was born and raised in South Charleston, WV but later moved to Huntington, WV. Kathy was born December 1, 1980 and was the daughter of Larry and Virginia (Ginny) Jones. She was preceded in death by her father Larry A. Jones, Maternal grandparents Harry and Jean Conner, Paternal grandparents Katheren Jones Taylor and Ernest A. Jones, and her Aunt Maggie and Uncle Dick (Rich) Conner.
Kathy attended Village and Bridgeview Elementary Schools, Sissonville Middle and High Schools, graduating in 2000. While in Middle and High Schools, she was a member of the Band, various clubs, Track Team, Volleyball Team, member of the School Choir, and Manager of the Football Team. After graduating from High School, she attended Glenville State College where she was a member of the Band; National Institute of Technology; West Virginia State University where she was a Football Manager and obtained her Associate Degree as a Medical Assistant. While growing up, Kathy attended the First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston.
Kathy had been employed at 7-11, Kaufman Department Store, Ticket Master, InfoCision, and a Neurologist group out of Thomas Hospital.
Kathy was a kind, caring, and loving person, had a wonderful personality, beautiful smile, was head strong, would give a stranger anything that they needed, and loved animals. We all thought she was a rescue center at one time she had 6 dogs. She leaves behind 4 cats and a dog, and all of them were well taken care of. They were her babies -- that's just how she was, she couldn't say no to a stray. Kathy loved the water -- boating, fishing and swimming. She started swimming on the Ridgewood Pool swim team at the age of 3.
Surviving Kathy are Husband Kenny; Stepdaughter April Ward from Bolingbrook, IL; Stepson Chucky Andrew Halverson from Tacoma, WA; 3 step grandchildren; Mother Virginia (Ginny) Jones; Aunt Betty (Jack) Slike of Hampton, GA; and Uncle Harry (Kathy) Conner of Chattanooga, TN; many cousins; special friends John Wilson and Derrick (Sheena) Darst who she loved like a son, both of Huntington.
The funeral service will be held at Fairlawn Baptist Church, 501 20th St, Dunbar, WV 25064. Burial will be at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, 6839 Sissonville Dr, Charleston, WV 25320 on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastors Joe Ballard and Tim Britton will be officiating the service. The family would like to thank the ICU of Cabell Huntington Hospital, Hospice of Huntington, and Chapman's Mortuary Crematory.