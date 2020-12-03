Katheryn Ann Comer

KATHERYN ANN TYLER COMER, 68, of Dunbar, formerly of Sissonville, died Friday, November 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kathy was a Christian. She was an amazing daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She was a caring thoughtful person who loved to laugh. She was a 1969 graduate of Sissonville High School and worked at various jobs to support her family until she was no longer able to work.
She is preceded in death by her parents Abe and Evie Tyler, brothers, Tommy and Randy Tyler.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Sayre (John) of Quick, her son Jimmy Comer (Missy) of Sissonville; brother, Roger Tyler of Charleston. Grandchildren Jada and Nick Sayre of Quick, Blayne and Owen Comer of Sissonville. She is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews as well as many other family members who loved her dearly.
Graveside services will be held Friday December 4, 1 PM at Harrison Family Cemetery, Leatherwood with Pastor John Jenkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the David Lee Cancer Center, 3415 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
Condolences may be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the State of West Virginia and local heath department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and the safety of others.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is in charge of the arrangements.