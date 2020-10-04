KATHLEEN BOCOOK FARLEY, 75, of Mt. Gay WV, passed away peacefully at home after battling a long illness on October 2, 2020.
Kathleen was born June 1, 1942 in Earling WV to the late Kennis and Lucy Bocook. She is preceded in death by husband Sterling Farley and son Brett Farley, siblings Judy Bocook, Gilbert (Jr) West, William West, Elvin Bocook, Robert Bocook, Paul Bocook, and Victoria (Louise) Scott.
She is survived by her daughters Jacqueline Eplin (Mark Perdew) of St. Albans WV, Teri (Chris) Moore of Westerville OH and Gina McCloud of Logan WV, sister Virginia Marrs of Diamond WV, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
