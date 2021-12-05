Kathleen Faye Hartman

KATHLEEN FAYE "KATHY" HARTMAN, 71, of Athens, OH died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
Born February 27, 1950 in Montgomery, WV, she was the daughter of the late Roosevelt "Rose" and Bernice Tucker Ayers.
She had been an Athens resident since 1973 and had worked at Kroger's in the produce and floral departments for 50 years. She volunteered at the Athens County Food Pantry and was a member of the Shade Community Center, The Athens Lions club, The Bobcat Club, and The Sew-n-Sews Quilt Guild. She enjoyed OHIO basketball, OHIO volleyball, quilting, crafting, sewing, chocolate making, and cooking for friends and family.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Hartman; two daughters, Amber (Kevin) Cramer, Katherine "Katie" (Ryan Ham) Hartman; and four siblings, Carl "Sonny", Nancy "June", Margaret, and David.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings: Newman, Beasley, Telitha "Tidy", Virginia, Robert "Bobby", Eugene "Ray", Rachel "Kay", and Anita Ann.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Shade Community Center, Shade, OH, from 1 to 5 p.m. Drop by anytime to share your stories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Athens County Food Pantry or the Athens Lions Club.