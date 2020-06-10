Kathleen (Grimm) Kearns

KATHLEEN ELIZABETH (GRIMM) KEARNS, 93, of Letart, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Lakin Hospital. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, in Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Adkins, Jessie - Noon, Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlockville.

Bush, Leonard - 2:30 p.m., Staten Chapel Church Cemetery, Mason.

Clinton Sr., Nye - 5 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Ryder, Cheryl - 11 a.m., Christ Temple Church, Huntington.

Williams Jr., James - 11 a.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.