KATHLEEN J. ALESSANDRINI KIMBLE, 95
We are sad to announce the loss of our beloved mother, the anchor of our family. She passed peacefully at home on Oct 8th. She was born and raised in Charleston,West Virginia. Her Italian family owned Charleston Tile and Marble Works Inc. Her dad gifted a statue of mom and her brother, as children, with Jesus, and is on display in Sacred Heart Grade School annex. She graduated from Charleston Catholic where she was a cheerleader.
She was a loving wife to Robert Kimble and a proud and loving mother of four children. Her laughter was loud and contagious, as she seemed to make the best of the worst moments. Stress was not a factor in her life, which likely led to her longevity. Her favorite sayings were "it will all come out in the wash", and "it is what it is". With such a strong and vibrant personality, she was able to accomplish many of her dreams, an artist in all aspects. From flower arranging, to dressmaking, to her favorite... artistic painting.
She was always a giving person. If you needed something, she was always there to help. Mom loved to give her smaller paintings as gifts and if you received one, be rest assured, that she loved you. Kathleen loved to dance! Mom and dad took dance classes from Arthur Murray and they could clear a dance floor as others cheered them on. They were so good that they were displayed dancing on a Budweiser billboard, beside the bridge over Elk river, painted by Charleston icon and family friend, artist Bernie Wiepper. When there was a party, Kathleen was ready to go. On her 90th birthday she tore up the dance floor at the Greenbrier casino, she LOVED a Long Island ice tea "top shelf".
She was Mrs.WV 1960. She was a master judge emeritus of the National Council of State Garden Clubs Inc. She was a member of Allied Artists of West Virginia, The West Virginia Watercolor Society, and the West Virginia Arts and Crafts Guild, a life member of the Shadowlawn Garden Club, and a member of the National League of American Pen Women, Inc. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Robert"Bob"Kimble, her mother and father, John J Alessandrini and Katherine Creech Alessandrini, brothers John Alessandrini Junior, and Jack F. Alessandrini, her sister Doris Suggs and granddaughter Rachel Holt. She is survived by her children, State Senator Larry Kimble, Debbie Dayfield, Doug Kimble and wife Beverly, Sharon Klosky and husband Mark. Grandchildren, Zeke, Ryan, and Laura Kimble, Susan Burval, Travis and Darby Klosky, Sarah Holt, and 12 great grandchildren. Mom donated her body to the Gift Registry at WVU, her last gift. There will be a small family service at a later time.
Mom, you will be sorely missed every single day.
Until we meet again...Love You Mom!