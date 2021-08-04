Thank you for Reading.

KATHLEEN VICTORIA SAYRE JENKINS, 63, of Hurricane, WV, passed away August 1, 2021. Service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Committal service will be 12 p.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville, WV.

