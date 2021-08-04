KATHLEEN VICTORIA SAYRE JENKINS, 63, of Hurricane, WV, passed away August 1, 2021. Service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Committal service will be 12 p.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.