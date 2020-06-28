Kathleen K. Cash

Kathleen K. Cash
Ms. KATHLEEN K. CASH, 58, of Scott Depot, passed away June 25, 2020.

Kathleen was the daughter of the late Anna Belle Randolph. She was a homemaker, loved her family, her coffee and especially her pets.

She is survived by her children, Lisa (Kenny) Berry, Amanda (Nathan) Hundley, Jamie Sowards and Courtney (Donnie) Higginbotham, and six grandchildren.

Kathleen will be buried in Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Cash family.

