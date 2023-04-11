KATHLEEN (KATIE) BEE, 95, of Parkersburg, WV died on Friday April 7, 2023, in Winston-Salem, NC.
Kathleen was born on January 10, 1928 in Akron, Ohio. She was married to the late Charles W. Bee on November 1, 1947, and they were married for 72 years at the time of his death. She worked at C&P Telephone and later retired from Borg Warner Chemicals/ GE Plastics.
Kathleen was a member of First Baptist Church of Parkersburg, WV for 50 plus years, where she was a long-time member of the Christian Challenger's Class, the Mora Linde Missions Circle of American Baptist Women's Ministry. She was also an elementary Sunday school teacher and participated in the choir with her beautiful alto voice.
She demonstrated the love of Christ through her unconditional love for others. Even with the disease of dementia, which she had for well over a decade, she demonstrated love for others through gratitude, smiles, and kind words. She loved music, traveling, shopping, drinking coffee and fine meals with wine. Most of all she loved spending time with family and friends. She sacrificed much for her children.
Besides her parents and late husband Charles W. Bee she was also preceded in death by an infant daughter.
She is survived by her sons C. Michael Bee (Antoinette), Mark A. Bee (Ellie), daughter Maribeth B. Nobles (Ron), grandchildren Natali A. Schlottig (Frank), Ryan M. Bee, Jason D. Bee (Emilie), Elizabeth K. Nobles, great grandchildren Kellen A. Schlottig, Kathleen E. Bee, and sister Jeannie McCauley, niece Debbie Mills and a nephew Stuart Mills.
A memorial service will be held in Parkersburg, WV at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 (www.trellissupport.com), or First Baptist Church of Parkersburg, 813 Market St., Parkersburg, WV 26101.