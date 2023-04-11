Thank you for Reading.

Kathleen (Katie) Bee
KATHLEEN (KATIE) BEE, 95, of Parkersburg, WV died on Friday April 7, 2023, in Winston-Salem, NC.

Kathleen was born on January 10, 1928 in Akron, Ohio. She was married to the late Charles W. Bee on November 1, 1947, and they were married for 72 years at the time of his death. She worked at C&P Telephone and later retired from Borg Warner Chemicals/ GE Plastics.

