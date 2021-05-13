Thank you for Reading.

KATHLEEN LOIS DAVIS GREEN, 73, of Danville, WV, passed away on Sat., May 8, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Fri., May 14, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mid Ferrell Cemetery at Bandytown, WV. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

