Kathleen Marie Waitts Feb 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KATHLEEN MARIE WAITTS, 66, of Charleston, WV passed away on Sunday February 6, 2022 in the Charleston Area Medical Center.She was born in Wheeling, WV on February 2, 1956, daughter of the late Theodore R. Canady and Naomi (Elliott) Waitts.Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Arrissia Waitts (John Wilson) of Columbus, OH; sisters, Queenie Waitts of Wheeling, WV, Rose Waitts of Reno, NV and many nieces and nephews.There will be no public visitation.Funeral Services will be on Saturday February 19, 2022 at noon at Kepner Funeral Home, 166 Kruger St., Wheeling (304-242-2311)At the families request, masks are Mandatory for all those attending the service.Interment will follow in Stone Church Cemetery, Wheeling.Condolences can be left for the family online at www.KepnerFuneral.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Kathleen Marie Waitts Wheeling Worship Interment Niece Nv Arrissia Waitts Recommended for you Local Spotlight Charles W. "Charlie" Hudson Janice Montgomery Neal Blank Paul Ancion Blank Charles Edward "Pete" Arms Larry Wayne Hardman Blank Martha Ann Wileman Shellie C. Gillispie Blank Bernard H. Erskine Blank Larry Wayne Hardman George Russell Goff Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses