Thank you for Reading.

Kathleen Marie Waitts
SYSTEM

KATHLEEN MARIE WAITTS, 66, of Charleston, WV passed away on Sunday February 6, 2022 in the Charleston Area Medical Center.

She was born in Wheeling, WV on February 2, 1956, daughter of the late Theodore R. Canady and Naomi (Elliott) Waitts.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Arrissia Waitts (John Wilson) of Columbus, OH; sisters, Queenie Waitts of Wheeling, WV, Rose Waitts of Reno, NV and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday February 19, 2022 at noon at Kepner Funeral Home, 166 Kruger St., Wheeling (304-242-2311)

At the families request, masks are Mandatory for all those attending the service.

Interment will follow in Stone Church Cemetery, Wheeling.

Condolences can be left for the family online at www.KepnerFuneral.com.

Tags

Recommended for you