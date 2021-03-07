KATHLEEN R. BURGESS passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 2, 2021 in Hurricane WV.
She is survived by her children, Chet Burgess (Tammy), Renee Farmer (Bob), and Jim Burgess (Holly); grandchildren, Katie Simmons (Dave), TC Burgess (Brittany), Vincent Burgess, Wyatt Burgess, Zack Farmer, and Katelyn Farmer; eight precious great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Nellie Wilcoxen; brother Joe Wilcoxen; and husband James Vincent Burgess Jr.
Kathleen was born in Bim, WV on May 14, 1933 but spent most of her life in Madison. Shortly after graduating from East Bank High School she continued her education becoming a Registered Nurse at Kanawha Valley Hospital. This sparked the passion of her lifelong calling taking care of others so effortlessly. Kathleen was a second mother and mamaw to many. She was adored by anyone who crossed her path. She spent the last two years of her life at Teays Valley Assisted Living making friends, singing, dancing, painting, and living her life full of joy.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m Sunday, March 7, 2021 for family and friends at Memory Gardens, Low Gap Road, Madison, WV with Pastor Jim Butcher officiating.
Please follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Alzheimer's Association or Madison Baptist Church food bank.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.