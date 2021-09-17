KATHLEEN SADD ELLIS, 98, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021. She was born in Charleston, WV and lived most of her life in Madison, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles W. Ellis Sr., her daughter Marcia Hatfield, her son Charles W. Ellis Jr., her parents Michael and Frangie Sadd, her sisters Lula Sadd, Evelyn Thabet, Lorraine Moses, Elizabeth Solomon and Agnes Kawash.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela Ellis Ellis; her sister Madelyn Raynes; her brother George Sadd; her sons in law Steve Ellis and Harry Hatfield; her daughter in law Brenda Ellis; her grandchildren Matthew Hatfield (Caroline), Scott Ellis (Krissi), Amanda Steinbicker (Jason), Chad Ellis, Beth Hamden (Taylor), Christi Hannah (Forest), Carrie Hager (Joey), Will Hatfield, Courtney Ellis; her great grandchildren Cole, Jaxson and Gavin Ellis, Hunter, Holton and Brooke Hamden, Hope and Max Hatfield, Quinn, Jonah and Jude Steinbicker, Charlie and Elayna Hannah, and Maylee Jo Hager; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Kathleen (Kaye) was a pillar of her church and her community. Even though she endured some great losses she was able to live a good, happy and meaningful life through her undeniable faith. She loved greatly and was loved greatly and will be missed by her family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., on Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Charleston with Rev. James O'Connor officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., on Sunday, September 19 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Boone County Community Organization at P.O. Box 247, Madison, WV 25130 or Hospice at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.