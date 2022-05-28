Kathleen Vada Mace May 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KATHLEEN VADA MACE, 91, of Slatyfork passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her home. In keeping with Kathleen's wishes she will be cremated with services held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kathleen Vada Mace Pass Away Wish Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight William “Bill” Caufield Jack Odell Cobb Sr. Blank Gary Ray Carter Blank Terri Lynn Hanshaw Blank Arnie Lee Painter Blank Joy Lou Chase Weekley William “Bill” Caufield Robert “Bobby” Wilson Blank Betty Jo Stuart Richard Clayton Groff Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car