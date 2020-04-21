KATHLEEN WEAVER, 92, of Naoma, WV passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert & Ellen Elkins of Seth, WV. Kathleen was preceded by her husband, William Bill Weaver and daughter, Sandra Weaver; brothers, Robert Elkins Jr. and Glen Elkins; sisters, Gladys Fisher, Virginia Beckner, Jean Beatty, and Freda Lee. She is survived by three children: William Weaver Jr. "Geraldine" of Charlotte, NC, Phillip Weaver "Rebecca" of Beckley, WV and Kay Daniel "Greg" of Naoma, WV; Grandchildren: Michael Weaver, Matthew Weaver, Ashleigh Daniel, and Stephen Toney; Great grandchildren, Zebediah Weaver and Abigail Weaver, as well as many nieces and nephews. Kathleen was a homemaker and worked briefly as a cook for Raleigh Co. Schools. The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care given to our mother by the employees of Harper Mills for those special nurses, aides and staff who came to see Mom in her final hours, you are greatly appreciated. Your kind words and special stories of Mom's adventures during her stay at Harper Mills are treasured. Although dementia claimed Mom's mind and body, her spirit and independence were an inspiration to all who loved and cared for her. A private ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 22. Special thanks to Mom's nieces, Karen Vanoy and Pat Fitzwater, as well as her close friend, Rosie Lively.
