Kathryn C. Atkinson-Shaffer
KATHRYN C. "KIT" ATKINSON- SHAFFER, of Peytona, a faithful servant of God, passed on September 18, 2022, at the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Spencer, January 9, 1946, Kit was the daughter of Archie and Mildred (Starcher) Atkinson of Seth. She formerly attended Sandy Grove Baptist Church.

