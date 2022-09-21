Kathryn C. Atkinson-Shaffer

KATHRYN C. "KIT" ATKINSON- SHAFFER, of Peytona, a faithful servant of God, passed on September 18, 2022, at the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Spencer, January 9, 1946, Kit was the daughter of Archie and Mildred (Starcher) Atkinson of Seth. She formerly attended Sandy Grove Baptist Church.
The full pages of this paper cannot do justice to describe the loving human Kit has been to so many people: from the time she spent growing up under the watchful eyes of her older brothers, to the love and respect she gave to, and instilled in, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and the friendship, compassion, and love shared with all those she encountered. Although relatively small in stature, Kit left a huge impact in this world. Having never met a stranger, she would have done anything possible to assist someone in need.
Kit would often exclaim, her most proud and welcome compliment came from anyone regarding the mannerly behaviors she taught to and were ultimately exhibited by her children, and the close family bond she fashioned that is obvious to all who know them.
A very proud school bus driver of 26-years, she loved every child she ever transported for Boone County Schools. She was very happy to have won a school bus rodeo and illustrate her driving proficiency.
Kit was preceded in passing by her husband William "Bill" Shaffer, her parents, her daughter Penny, and her brothers Herb and Roland "Bud" Atkinson.
She is sadly and greatly missed and survived by her son Archie (Billie Jo) Hubbard of Peytona, daughters Teresa Weaver of Seth and Nicole (Inocencio) Hernandez of Salem VA. Also survived by her loving brother and sister-in-law Doug and Alice Atkinson of Charleston WV, her grandchildren Brent Hubbard, Janie Fry, Hollie Hubbard-Carroll, Nicholas Weaver, Dylan Hodges, Juan and Karla Hernandez. Also, her great-grandchildren Logan, Nevaeh and Aiden, and Kaylyn and Chase; her sister(s)-in-law Emma Atkinson of FL and Sue Atkinson of Seth, and her fur-baby boy Lucky.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that a donation be made to the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston to whom the family cannot express enough gratitude for the comfort and care of Kit and her family during the final week of her life. They would also like to thank the WV Governor's Office.
Services will be held at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home at Marmet with visitation occurring Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 7 - 9 p.m., and services at the funeral home Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1 p.m., with burial to follow at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas. Pastor Roger Petry and Randy Saunders will be officiating.