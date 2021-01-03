Kathryn Grady

KATHRYN NEENAN GRADY, 94, of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2020, in the loving presence of her husband Jack and five children, at Brookdale Senior Living in Westlake.
Born Catherine Ann Neenan on July 25, 1926 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Joseph and Catherine (Tepas) Neenan, Kathy grew up in a loving family though her father died when she was just 2 years old. She attended Notre Dame College for Women in Cleveland, Ohio and then returned to Charleston where she met the love of her life, Jack Allen Grady, at an adult Catholic group at Sacred Heart parish in Charleston. They married on February 14, 1953 on Valentine's Day; the Catholic Church at that time did not allow marriage during Lent. Mom always said how blessed they were to have so many wonderful years together. Kathy was devoted to St. Theresa's parish; she and Jack cherished the times they spent feeding those in need in the wee hours of the morning at the Feed My People program. They spent years volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul store. Mom was a beautiful and grace-filled woman who was a wonderful example to all as someone who truly loved others and always saw the best in everybody in every situation. Her life made an impact on so many, and her legacy lives on in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Jack, her son Kevin and his wife Linda of Powder Springs, Georgia, her son Sean and his wife Debbie of Wynnewood, PA, her daughter Kate (Grady) Ferguson and her husband Michael of Land o' Lakes, WI, her daughter Ann (Grady) Finley and her husband Tim of Austin, TX and her son Peter and his wife Jeri of Leander, TX. They were blessed with 18 grandchildren and 9 greatgrandchildren who brought much love to Kathy and in return received all of her love. She is pre-deceased by her brothers Joe and John Neenan.
A Rosary service will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 4311 Small Drive, Austin 78731 on January 7, 2021 at 9:15 am followed by a funeral Mass at 10 am. Burial will be private at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. The family wishes to gratefully thank her caregivers, Esther, Monique, Naldy, Chris, Ashley and Irene. Kathy and Jack have spent four happy years at Brookdale in Westlake where they have made many friends and enjoyed wonderful activities, particularly the Tuesday Catholic services, surrounded by love of all the employees.