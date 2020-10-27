KATHRYN "JO" CLARK, of South Charleston died peacefully in her home Saturday morning.
Jo was the daughter of the late Virginia and Earl Crow. She was born in Follensbee, WV, spent her early married years in Warwood (Wheeling) and the last 57 years in South Charleston.
Jo was a graduate of West Liberty College and was an elementary school teacher for over 20 years.
Jo was a long-time member of the "3rd pew on from the front, on the left, club" at Rock Lake Presbyterian Church. She also served as an Elder and many committees serving the community. Her favorite hobbies were golf, bridge and any card or dice game (and in her mind she has never lost) but most important was her family.
She is survived in death by her loving husband of 65 years Dick Clark; children, Barbara Clark, Neil Clark (Nan) and Susan Spurgeon (Mike). She was the greatest grandmother to Bruce Clark (Molly), Andrew Spurgeon (Arika and Great Grandchildren Ryan and Elizabeth), Wesley Clark (Amanda) and Jason Spurgeon (Bambi, and Great Granddaughter Finley Rose); and her brothers Earl Crow (Sue) and Jim Crow; and Jo's very good and special friends who know how special they were to her and know who they are.
During this time of Covid the family is having a private service. Everyone who remembers her is asked by the family to celebrate Jo's life in their own way; but in her spirit, wear green, feed a bird, and do something nice for someone. 2 Corinthians 6:6 "in purity, understanding, patience and kindness; in the Holy Spirit and in sincere love" - as was in Jo Clark's heart.
The private service will be taped and available for viewing in a short time. It will be available at the church website at www.rlpc.org
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Operation Smile - www.operationsmile.org or to Rock Lake Presbyterian Church, 905 Rock Lake Dr, So Charleston, WV 25309 - memo: Jo Clark Youth Fund. Special thanks to Snodgrass Funeral Home for assisting the family. Memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.