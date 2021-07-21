KATHRYN JUNE WALKER, 84, of Big Bend, WV went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2021, following a long illness. Services will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, at the Full Gospel Lighthouse on Wednesday, July 21, with visitation at 1 p.m., and the funeral at 2 p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at the Big Bend Cemetery.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.