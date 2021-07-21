Thank you for Reading.

KATHRYN JUNE WALKER, 84, of Big Bend, WV went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2021, following a long illness. Services will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, at the Full Gospel Lighthouse on Wednesday, July 21, with visitation at 1 p.m., and the funeral at 2 p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at the Big Bend Cemetery.

