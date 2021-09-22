KATHRYN KAYE MORRISON MULLENS, 62, of Charleston died on Sunday September 19, 2021 at CAMC Memorial. Kathy or Kat was born November 23, 1958 in Richmond, Va. and lived there until moving to Charleston, WV in 1968. Her family moved to Roanoke, Va. in 1969 where she resided until 1976 when she moved to back to Charleston and lived there in her beloved mountains until her death.
Kathy was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, class of 1977. While at Stonewall, she was voted and was a member of Secretary of Future Business Leaders of America, Secretary of the VIP's choral group, Secretary of the Forensics and Drama Club and Delta Chi Delta Sorority. In 1977, she entered the Miss Charleston Pageant and was 1st runner up. Some of her fondest memories were attending SJHS and the wonderful friends she made there. Kathy also attended West Virginia State College.
Kathy married her best friend and the love of her life, Michael Mullens on December 28, 1984 of whom she is survived. She is also survived by daughter of their love and light of her life, Traci and husband, Charles "Chuck" McVey; two grandchildren whom she worshipped and adored, Charles Michael McVey and Haley Madison McVey; brother, Richard P. Morrison, Jr. and wife, Pamela; best friends, Trena Kinison, Melissa Bennett, Chris Barrett, Janette Young and daughter, Ashley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard P. Morrison, Sr. and Nancy S. Morrison; maternal grandparents, Evelyn and Frank Sparks all of whom she loved and cared for for many years until their deaths; paternal grandparents, Agnes Morrison Mark and Paul Mark; her favorite aunt and uncle, Peggy S. and Alan Hanshaw.
Kathy was the Volunteer Coordinator at CAMC for 25 years. While at CAMC she worked with many wonderful volunteers whom many were not only friends but became family.
Kathy loved life, loved to laugh and enjoyed being around people. She loved to cook and entertain. Her motto was, "If you leave my house hungry it is your own fault!" Reading was a passion for Kathy. You never saw her when she didn't have a book in her hands. Her beloved daughter, Traci asked her once how many books she had read in her life and her reply was "warehouses full". Kathy enjoyed at various times in her life, cross-stitch, word puzzles, crosswords, cake decorating, ceramics and gardening. She loved camping, boating, traveling to new places and riding with her husband on their Harley's and 4-wheelers.
Per Kathy's wishes, cremation is being honored and there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers she wishes that donations be made to the Animal Shelter, Sojourners, Crossroads or any organization that helps those whom can't help themselves.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.