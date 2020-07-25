Kathryn Louise Probst

KATHRYN LOUISE (HAINS) PROBST, born March 6, 1932, passed away on July 19, 2020 after a short illness. Kathy, or GG, as she was known to her 2 dozen grandchildren and great grandchildren, learned from her father at an early age the importance of giving back and she was generous with her time, resources, and talents throughout her life.
Born in Waukegan, Illinois, Kathy learned a love and reverence for the land and water when her father found and purchased a remote piece of property on a small lake in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. It is a place that she held dear to her heart her entire life and that has become a cherished destination for five generations of her family.
Kathy married the love of her life, Richard, "Dick" Probst, in 1951 in Waukegan, Illinois. They spent most of their early life together raising a family in Indianapolis, with a short stint in Los Angeles for Dick's work. Kathy and Dick took an early retirement moving to West Virginia in 1982 and buying property adjacent to her son Jim and his family. Here they built a beautiful passive solar house and settled into a life of gardening, woodcarving, sewing, and travel.
Kathy was a woman of many skills and talents. She was an accomplished seamstress, knitter, painter, and woodcarver. She was generous with her talents, making pieces for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and donating her work to various causes and organizations. Her creativity and imagination were an inspiration to several members of her family that continue in artistic fields today. She loved live music and would buy a ticket for anyone who would accompany her.
Kathy possessed a strong character of spirit. Even at the very end, when she had lost her ability to speak, people meeting her for the first time would come away describing her as spunky, or plucky, or full of spirit. She held strong convictions and beliefs, especially when it came to what she saw as being right or wrong about the world and she wasn't afraid to express herself. Others have described her as being loving, welcoming, inspirational, and a shining example of commitment to a cause.
Over the last few years of her life Kathy became very concerned with our changing climate and worried about the world we are leaving for our children and grandchildren. She was one of the founding members of the first chapter of
Citizens Climate Lobby in West Virginia and was one of its most consistent members.
Kathy was involved in numerous other social, political, and charitable causes throughout her life. A short list of groups that she was involved with includes, The League of Women Voters, The Little Red Door, Meals on Wheels, Lincoln Food Pantry, Hospice of Huntington, Lincoln Friends of the Arts, and the Hamlin Women's Club. She will be remembered in her community for willingness to donate her time and funds without hesitation.
Family gatherings will not be the same without her apple pie, her strong opinions, her kind spirit and her tendency to disappear without saying goodbye. Kathy was also a person of strong faith and her faith and love for Jesus Christ was demonstrated to those around her by her tireless acts of love and service.
Kathy was preceded in death by Dick, her husband of 58 years. She is survived by her son Jim and his wife Glenda, of Hamlin, son Rick and wife Pam, of Springville Ca, son Dan and wife Karen, of Roselle, Il., and daughter Barb Duncan and husband Tony of Indianapolis. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Because of the virus we will be hosting a virtual service for Kathy, Monday July 27th at 11:00 am. For more information go to Kathy Probst Memorial at https://www.facebook.com/groups/3183408928373420/?ref=group_browse