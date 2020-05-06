KATHRYN NICHOLS SMITH, age 90, of Lebanon, TN, passed peacefully May 3, 2020, after a sudden illness.
Kathryn was born in Kanawha County, WV. She was the daughter of the late, Luther F. and Gladys Wheatcraft Nichols. She and Walter Ray Smith were sweethearts from a young age. They married on August 26, 1946. They were united for over 64 years until Walter's death on March 20, 2011. Kathryn was a homemaker and was devoted to her husband and children. She spent the last seven years of her life at Carrick Glen Assisted Living Facility in Mt. Juliet before moving in last month with her eldest son, Delmar.
She is survived by: Children, Delmar Ray (Betty) Smith of Lebanon, TN, Walter Wayne (Nan) Smith of Mt. Juliet, TN, Janice Kathryn (David) McCord of Franklin, TN, and Gary Alan (Anne) Smith of Louisville, KY; Brother, Alvin (Carolyn) Nichols of Orrville, OH; Grandchildren, Delmar (Jodi) Smith, Jr., Sheila (Preston) Funkhouser, Kenneth Smith, Angela (Nelson) Keen, Amy Carpenter, Robin (Janey) Rice, Ann (Andrew) Hackett, Gary (Woo) Smith, Jr., David Nichols Smith, and William Tway Smith.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be conducted Wednesday, May 6, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will be Friday, May 8, at Floral Hills Gardens of Memory in Sissonville, WV.
Flowers accepted and messages of condolences may either be mailed to the funeral home or send via the funeral home website.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663.