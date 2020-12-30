Kathryn Varney

KATHRYN LOUISE VARNEY, 80 of Gassaway, formerly of Charleston, passed away Saturday December 26, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.
Kathryn was born at Dakota, on Cabin Creek, September 18, 1940 to the late Lawrence Edward & Mary Magdalene Tolliver Smith. She was a former employee at Quarry Manor in Charleston.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn Greenleaf; sister, Barbara Lynn Saunders.
Kathryn is survived by her daughters, Billie Jo Rollyson of Charleston, Sherri Varney Snodgrass of Spring Hill, FL. and Michelle Jarrett of Charleston; sisters, Patricia Baird of Williamstown and Mary Corey of Charleston; brother, Lawrence Smith of Charleston; Eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a Private family gathering from 2-4 PM on Thursday December 31, 2020 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. Kathryn will then be cremated and her cremains will be buried at a later date at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney and also at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Gassaway.
For the Private family gathering on Thursday, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
