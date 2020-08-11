KATHRYN W. PERRY, 90, of Hurricane, entered her Heavenly home on August 10, 2020 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born November 16, 1929 in Winifrede, WV, graduating from East Bank High School in 1948. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Jennings W. Perry; her parents, Les and Vivian Terry Cooper; her sister, Wanda Cooper Slack; and two grandsons, Jason and Preston Perry.
She is survived by her son Michael (Rosemary) Perry of Hurricane; David (Beth) Perry of Cannonsburg, KY; daughter Kathy Blake (Robert Hardesty) of Barboursville; Rosemary Roberts (Terry) of Brownsville, TX; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Kathryn was a homemaker and devoted wife and mother who spent each morning on her knees in prayer. She loved the Lord and serving Him. She had a special place in her heart for children and most of her life was spent teaching Sunday School and various other ministries at the Evangelical Free Church in Hurricane, Lighthouse Baptist Church in Hurricane, and Peoples Baptist Church in Scott Depot, WV. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, visiting and entertaining family and friends and being what she felt God called her to do: being a loving wife and mother, and her special joy of being a grandmother. She is remembered fondly by her neighbors and the many children that she led to the Lord Jesus Christ through her homebased ministry of 5 Day clubs and backyard Bible clubs. She spent much of her life discipling young Christian women to become mature in their Christian faith. She supported missionary organizations as well as individual missionaries, all with the goal of winning lost souls for Christ.
The family would like to thank the staff of Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House and Paramount Senior Living in Ona where she had resided for the past 6 years. We would like to especially thank Tonya Bouck, Tina Easter, and Amber McCormick at Paramount for their wonderful care of our mother.
Allen Funeral home in Hurricane is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11th from 6-8 p.m.at the Allen Funeral home. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12th at Valley View cemetery in Hurricane by the Reverend Fred K. Connery of Saint Albans.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor our mother by making donations to Child Evangelism Fellowship, Inc. of Huntington, WV. https://www.cefofwvinc.com/donate CEF of WV Inc., PO Box 190 Ona, WV 25545. ml(AllenFuneral.jpg)