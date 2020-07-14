KATHRYN WILSON, of Grantsville, WV made her way to heaven July 9, 2020. Kathryn spent 81 good years here on earth. A graveside committal service will be held Tuesday, July 14, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, following visitation at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, from 10 a.m-noon. Interment will be in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Eades, Russell - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Harrison, Freda - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Loudermilk, Kathleen - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Newsome, Mae - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Selbe, Mary - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Vance, Dianne - 11 a.m., Crown Freewill Baptist Church.
Vanhoose, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Wilson, Kathryn - Noon, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Grantsville.