KATHRYN WITHROW LANZA, 93, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2022, after a long, full life, and a final meal of chocolate ice cream. She was the loving wife of the late Donald C. Lanza. Kathryn was born in Charleston, West Virginia, the second child of nine. Although she moved to Miami in the early 1950s, she never lost her Southern twang and will be fondly remembered for her Appalachian sayings, such as "That's slower than molasses in January." Kathryn did many things in her lifetime, but was most proud of her certified dairy goat herd that provided milk for "preemies." As a religious Christian, she opened her heart to all.
After her husband passed away, Kathryn moved to Massachusetts to be near her grandchildren. She first lived in the John Weeks House in Newton, where she received numerous service awards for ensuring that community coffee was brewed before others awoke. Later she moved to Chestnut Park in Brighton and, ultimately, to Riverbend in South Natick.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Ann-Mara Lanza, of Wellesley, MA, and her grandchildren, Nathan and Lara-Kate. She outlived all her siblings, except one brother, George Withrow of Gandeeville, WV.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 16, 1 p.m., at the Henry J. Burke and Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., Wellesley. The interment will be private. The family will be receiving visitors at their home on May 16, 7 - 9 p.m.
Donations can be made, in lieu of flowers to: Newton Community Development Foundation, 425 Washington St, Suite 205, Newton, MA 02458. https:/www.ncdfinc.org