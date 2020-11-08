KATHY BARNETT MEADOWS, 66 of Charleston, WV died November 2, 2020 in the Hubbard Hospice House after a short battle with an uncommon cancer, Mucosal Melanoma.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kermit and Peggy Barnett and sister Carol Barnett Paxton.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael K. Meadows, son James B. Lovell and daughter-in-law Cristin of Pottstown, PA and son Mason L. Lovell of Charleston, WV, sister Sandra Barnett Black of Red House, WV, sister-in-law Sharon Meadows Santacroce (Gregory) of Ocean Pines, MD, special nieces Megan Flinn (Reed) of Harpers Ferry, WV, and Peggy Nance (Matt) of Idaho City, ID and special nephews Kieran Barnett of Portland, OR and Ian Hash of Chesapeake, OH.
Kathy was a graduate of Poca High School and WV State College.
She retired in March of this year from the City of St. Albans as Director of the Hansford Senior Center, St. Albans, WV. Kathy became very fond of the staff at Hansford and wanted special recognition of those friendships, Harold Gilmer, Mike Russell, Sommers Brightwell, Denny Lacy, Dave Dennison and Mozelle Weeden. Kathy loved her job and the many seniors who became dear friends. Kathy wanted to acknowledge the City of St. Albans government and the city council; they were a pleasure to work for and with, for their overwhelming support and kindness. Kathy and her husband attended the Charleston Mountain Mission and the congregation's prayers are gratefully acknowledged. Kathy also wished for us to acknowledge special friend Sandra Widner and her church, St. Albans Church of the Nazarene, for their constant flow of cards and prayers.
In consideration of Kathy's instructions, the body will be cremated and interred at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with no visitation or funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hansford Senior Center of St. Albans, WV are requested.