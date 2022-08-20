Thank you for Reading.

Kathy D. (Monk) Judge
KATHY D. (MONK) JUDGE, 73 of Ripley, West Virginia passed away peacefully in the early morning of August 12, 2022. Kathy was greeted at Heaven's gates by her late parents Arlie, and Louise Monk.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, David Judge; her two daughters Lori (Jack) Linville and Alisha (Scott) Ramsey; her beautiful grandchildren: Taren (Erik) Bailey, Taylor (Justin) Goff, Trenton Rhodes, Jarrod and Ashton Ramsey, Katelyn (Zach) Callen, and Chris Linville; her three great grandchildren Griffin, Lane and Gentry; her older sister Phyllis (Rodney) Sneed and younger brother Rusty (Connie) Monk.

