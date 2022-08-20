KATHY D. (MONK) JUDGE, 73 of Ripley, West Virginia passed away peacefully in the early morning of August 12, 2022. Kathy was greeted at Heaven's gates by her late parents Arlie, and Louise Monk.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, David Judge; her two daughters Lori (Jack) Linville and Alisha (Scott) Ramsey; her beautiful grandchildren: Taren (Erik) Bailey, Taylor (Justin) Goff, Trenton Rhodes, Jarrod and Ashton Ramsey, Katelyn (Zach) Callen, and Chris Linville; her three great grandchildren Griffin, Lane and Gentry; her older sister Phyllis (Rodney) Sneed and younger brother Rusty (Connie) Monk.
Kathy was a devoted wife, mother and "Memaw". She enjoyed cooking, baking, her two dogs, and mostly a good cup of coffee -- with the original coffee mate creamer, and an occasional Marlboro (even though she'd say they're bad for you.)
Kathy was the owner of a Jackson County past-time favorite, The M&R Truck Stop. She found her passion and purpose in the kitchen behind the stove. Kathy will always be remembered for her baked steak and gravy with all the fixin's, her famous hot rolls, and her fridge full of homemade pies.
There are no funeral arrangements at this time.
In lieu of flowers we ask you make a donation to your favorite charity in Kathy's name.